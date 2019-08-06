That’s not the case for Tavien Feaster, the Gamecocks’ newly-acquired graduate transfer running back who started practice with the team Saturday.

Because of that, there might be a few extra expectations put on a new guy still learning a team’s scheme.

When a player, regardless of position, comes in to a new school as a graduate transfer, there can always be a sense of urgency; the team wants immediate production and the player knows this is his final year of collegiate eligibility.

“We don’t put anything extra on our players other than bring the best version of yourself every single day,” Will Muschamp said. “If they do that, we’ll be fine.”

Feaster transferred in from Clemson and was officially announced last week as the Gamecocks kicked off practice. He’d begin participating in practice the second day of camp after dealing with what Muschamp said was an infected tooth.

In just five days full of practices and meetings, he hasn’t been able to show fully his on-field skill set, but the coaches like what they’ve seen so far.

“I would say his preparation is really impressive. Once he announce he was coming to us, I met with him maybe two times individually before practice started and he picked the offense up really fast,” running backs coach Thomas Brown said. “He’s a jokester at times, but when we start meetings, start walk-throughs, start practice, he’s zoom focused.”

Feaster now gets inserted into a running back competition primarily made up of him, three seniors, a redshirt freshman and one true freshman.

Brown usually likes to operate on a two-back system—he said he could potentially use three if necessary—so the six backs know they’re competing for a finite amount of carries.

“We talked about it. I’m very open and transparent with those guys,” Brown said. “They knew from day one when I got here in January that we were going to compete to earn a spot. I don’t care if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior, transfer, the best guy’s going to play.”

Feaster comes to South Carolina from Clemson where he played in 33 games over three seasons, compiling 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in his time there while averaging almost six yards per carry.

When his name popped up, South Carolina quickly jumped into his new recruitment and immediately sold him on the mutual partnership of going someplace where he could compete for starting snaps and giving the Gamecocks an immediate boost in the backfield.

“When a name goes in the transfer portal and you maybe have some interest to help your football team, we knew Tavien from recruiting him before and he’s a good young man,” Muschamp said. “He’s got a great family. We reached out to him to see his interest in South Carolina and he came down a couple times, really enjoyed it and felt like he fit in here. It was a good opportunity for us and him."