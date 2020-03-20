Gamecock football fans who have followed the program's recruiting efforts for many years will surely remember the name Clarence Bailey.

A former four-star junior college prospect originally from New Jersey, Bailey was the subject of an interesting recruiting battle down the stretch of the 2006 cycle.

South Carolina led late, but then he verbally committed to Ole Miss, a program led at the time by Ed Orgeron. Bailey then flipped on the junior college signing day in December 2005 to South Carolina and inked with the Gamecocks.

Bailey, however, never made it to campus to begin his career at South Carolina.



Those who closely followed recruiting back then will remember that part of Bailey's story well; his name still resonates in Gamecock football recruiting lore.



Here, GamecockCentral.com fills in the gaps and brings to light what became of Bailey after 2006. We spoke with him in detail for this story.

