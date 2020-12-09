Kevin Harris has been all over social media Wednesday, not for anything of his doing, but because of a national award semifinal list.

The Gamecocks' sophomore running back who is one of the best backs statistically in not only the SEC but the country, was left off the Doak Walker award semifinalist list.

Being omitted caused a lot of blowback, especially on social media, and GamecockCentral found out exactly went on behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: SCOOP ON KEVIN HARRIS

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to subscribe? Use the code GCPOD to get your first 30 days free!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!