Mark Kingston met with the media to talk about what he saw from his team and his impression after Sunday's scrimmage.

The staff likely won't put too much stock into the final score, using this as more of a "glorified practice."

The Gamecocks are a little less than two weeks into fall practices, and Sunday got their first taste playing outside opponent with a 12-inning scrimmage, ending in a 15-5 Wolfpack victory.

On what he saw from his team Sunday:

“I saw a lot of pitchers that are not quite ready to be pitching in games yet. Obviously we’re a little over aw eek into fall ball and weren’t quite sharp. We walked too many guys today. The stuff was there. I think every guy we threw out there was 90-plus and a lot of guys were 92-plus. It’s just not sharp yet this early into practice.”

Also see: Key takeaways from the Kentucky win

On if the pitching performances shocked him:

“I always have expectations for our guys and today they just didn’t live up to them.”

On his pitching depth compared to last year:

“the guys that pitched today are fighting for the last few innings of the year. That’s what it comes down to. The guys that didn’t pitch today are going to pitch the bulk of our innings. what you saw today were guys fighting for the last of our innings as we get closer to the season.”

On who stood out pitching-wise:

“I’d say Gilreath and Tujetsch were our two best guys today in terms of having some sharpness to go along with stuff. I’d say that was one of the better outings we’ve seen from Gilreath in a while and Tujetsch did exactly what we expect of him. he reminds us of Brett Kerry a lot. We saw the same thing out there today.”

On what he's seen from Brady Allen this fall:



“I think maturity is the best word to use for hm. He’s a more mature player defensively, offensively. Last year, getting to play everyday and then a bunch of games in the summer has done him a lot of good. he’s taking that next step in his development.”

Also see: Insider notes from Monday's scrimmage

On playing a lot of guys at multiple positions:

“Today was just about spreading out. Every guy on the roster played today, and that’s not always going to be the case. We had four different guys catch and maybe that had something to do with the inconsistency of the pitchers having so many different catchers back there every inning. today’s a glorified practice. Last year we beat Georgia Tech at this time and they ended up having a better season than we had. At the end of the day, it’s what it is. It’s a chance to look at your players and see what you got.”

On what he's seen from Brennan Milone:

“He’s a guy that’s going to be right in the mix for us. he’s been very solid defensively and has a chance to be a special hitter."

On comparing results versus just putting guys out there to see what they have:

“There was about seeing guys. This was a practice. There was a scoreboard on and we had another opponent, but this was a practice. We did a lot of things today in that game you won’t do during the season, that you won’t do in a regular game. today was a practice and some guys played well today and some guys did not.”

View the full box score from Sunday's scrimmage below.