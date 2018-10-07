GamecockCentral.com

But, if the incumbent starter Bentley is able to play this week, Muschamp's decision gets a little bit harder choosing which player starts against Texas A&M.

Right now, Will Muschamp's decision is an easy one. With Jake Bentley still not fully healthy hampered by a knee injury, Michael Scarnecchia is the starting quarterback.

That decision only comes, Muschamp said, if Bentley is able to go this weekend against the Aggies.

"I'll make that decision when (Bentley's) healthy. Right now he's not," Muschamp said on his Sunday teleconference. "I wouldn't have put him in the game yesterday, so we'll make that decision next week."

Bentley hurt his knee late in a 24-10 loss to Kentucky and watched from the sidelines Saturday as Scarnecchia led the Gamecocks to a 37-35 win over Missouri, capped by the senior orchestrating a game-winning drive with just over a minute left.

Right now, there's not a quarterback controversy with Bentley still hampered and Muschamp said he'll evaluate the competition once Bentley gets fully healthy.

"I take those as they come. Jake's played a lot of good football for us at the end of the day. It's unfortunate when any player gets hurt. We'll make a decision moving forward based on Jake's health."

Muschamp said after the game Bentley, who started 24 straight games before the injury, was cleared to play but the coaches were worried he wouldn't be able to protect himself.

Scarnecchia played well in relief, pulling off the win and passing for almost 250 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The redshirt senior, in his first real opportunity, made the most of it after playing about 20 career snaps before starting Saturday and potentially creating a full-on quarterback battle.

Scarnecchia took the bulk of first-team reps in practice last week and it's unclear which quarterback will do that this week.

"Going into last year we felt comfortable with Mike. I think this spring is where you saw him take a bit of a jump as a player of having a little more confidence in what we do," Muschamp said. "I thought he had a really good training camp. He ran with our first team in training camp and was productive. I think he showed that on Saturday."

