The Gamecocks start their season in a few days, but before that, here's a quick look at what national media outlets are saying about the Gamecocks heading into hoops season.

Frank Martin doesn't pay much attention to the media and the national perspective of his program, but that doesn't mean it's not out there and we can't examine it.

The Gamecocks aren't getting much traction by the national media, with only one major outlet predicting this year's team to make the NCAA Tournament.

This would be Andy Katz from NCAA.com, who has the Gamecocks as a 11-seed playing a play-in game against Michigan.

Also see: Breaking down the keys to a win Saturday

No other outlet has them dancing to start the year, and many of them don't have the Gamecocks finishing high in the SEC this season.

KenPom's advanced metrics have the Gamecocks as the 69th best team nationally and predict them to go 17-13 this season, 8-10 in the SEC. Based on projections, KenPom has the Gamecocks losing to Wichita State, Houston, Clemson and Virginia in non-conference.

The Gamecocks open with an absolute gauntlet of a SEC schedule, playing four of their first five games against teams that went to at least the Sweet 16 last season.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has South Carolina as the No. 88 overall team in the country and gives Frank Martin's team a one percent chance to win the SEC and a four percent chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Also see: Expected visitor list for Saturday's game

Sports Illustrated has the Gamecocks as the No. 79 team in the publication's preseason rankings, which is good for 13th in the SEC.



Despite them being picked to finish low in the conference, AJ Lawson is picking up some notable buzz as the season starts.

Both NBC Sports and ESPN have him as a late first round pick in this year's NBA Draft; NBC has him going No. 23 overall to Utah while ESPN slots him at No. 28 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeff Goodman lists him as the No. 71 overall player in the country.

Also see: A few key takeaways from the hoops exhibition

Lawson was also named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list heading into the year.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 87-50 exhibition win over CIU and are just a few days from getting things kicked off for real at Colonial Life Arena.

They'll host North Alabama Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. for the regular season opener.