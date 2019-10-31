What we learned from the Gamecocks' exhibition
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLWell, basketball season has unofficially officially begun. The Gamecocks took the court for their first public appearance of the season, taking down CIU 87-50 exh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news