The draft impacts that with teams not knowing which players will get on campus until late-July, but now that the draft process is over, a lot of national pundits see the Gamecocks' 2019 class is easily a top 15 group.

Unlike football and basketball, it's hard to really get a gauge on how good a baseball recruiting class is until after the summer.

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America released their top 25 recruiting rankings recently for the 2019 class with both in the top 15 with one site putting the group in the top 10.

Also see: In-state big man recaps Gamecock visit

D1Baseball gave the highest rating, putting the signing class at No. 9 nationally and fifth in the SEC behind Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Aaron Fitt, in his write-up, called freshman infielder the "crown jewel" of the Gamecock freshman and said the group of junior college and graduate transfers is probably the strongest in the country.

"Milone’s advanced hit tool gives him a chance to vie for SEC freshman of the year honors," Fitt wrote, "and he also impressed this fall with his footwork, arm and instincts at third base."

Baseball America had the Gamecocks a little lower, not by much, putting them at No. 11 nationally and sixth in the SEC behind Vandy, Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, LSU and Auburn.

Also see: What kind of player are the Gamecocks getting in Burch?

"After a disappointing 2019 season, South Carolina brings in a big class that’s heavy on junior college players in an effort to quickly get back on track," the evaluation wrote. "The Gamecocks will need some of their big arms who were injured this spring can regain their previous form to get the most out of this class. There’s also some solid prep talent in the class, which should help build a more stable foundation over the next few years. Mike Current took the lead on assembling this class before trading positions with (Trip) Couch on staff and becoming South Carolina’s director of player development."



PerfectGame has the Gamecocks' class at No. 38, but that doesn't include the host of junior college talent, which easily lofts this group into the top 15.

The Gamecocks signed over 20 players in the 2019 class and only lost a handful in the MLB Draft with Tyler Callihan, Ivan Johnson and James Nix the key pieces to sign professional contracts.

They have a high collection of junior college talent like Andy Peters, Thomas Farr, Noah Myers, Jeff Heinrich, Shane Shifflett, Brannon Jordan and Anthony Amicangelo with two grad transfers in Bryant Bowen and Dallas Beaver.

Time will obviously tell if it's enough to get the Gamecocks back to the postseason and the College World Series, but it's one of the best group of incomers in the country.

Also see: Looking at the Gamecock's NET ranking

Full signing class:

OF, Anthony Amicangelo (JUCO)

C/INF, Dallas Beaver (Grad transfer)

C/INF, Bryant Bowen (Grad transfer)

C, Colin Burgess

C, Jax Cash

LHP, RJ Dantin

RHP, Thomas Farr (RHP)

INF, Jeff Heinrich (JUCO)

RHP, Brannon Jordan (JUCO)

LHP, Will McGregor

3B, Brennan Milone

OF, Noah Myers (JUCO)

RHP, Andy Peters (JUCO)

UTL, Shane Shifflett (JUCO)

RHP, Brett Thomas

RHP, Trey Tujetsch

SS, Braylen Wimmer