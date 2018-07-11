GamecockCentral.com

With the college football season just around the corner, South Carolina has updated its official online roster to include its newcomers and their jersey numbers.

DB Nick Harvey - 1 (grad transfer)

WR Josh Vann - 6 (FR)

DB Jaycee Horn - 7 (FR)

DB J.T. Ibe - 29 (grad transfer)

DB Jonathan Gipson - 36 (FR)

OL Jovaughn Gwyn - 54 (FR)

OL Dylan Wonnum - 79 (FR)

WR Tyquan Johnson - 85 (FR)

DL Rick Sandidge - 90 (FR)

DL Jesus Gibbs - 93 (FR)

DL Jabari Ellis - 97 (JUCO transfer)

South Carolina junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has also changed from jersey No. 99 to No. 3. Redshirt sophomore tight end Evan Hinson has switched from No. 82 to No. 15.

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth daily coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***