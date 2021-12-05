What Shane Beamer said about Gamecocks offensively after bowl announcement

But, Beamer also acknowledged there does need to be improvement offensively.

When asked if he expects the full staff to be part of bowl preparations in their typical capacities, Shane Beamer answered with a firm yes, meaning all 10 assistants will likely be in their same roles.

“We have to be better in every area, starting with me. As far as the specifics, I’m not trying to dodge the question, it has been a whirlwind with recruiting,” Beamer said. “That’s the focus. You understand you have a football program to run but the focus has been (recruiting) and will be this week. We’re all competitors and know we need to be better.”

The Gamecocks’ first year head coach said after a 30-0 loss to Clemson he would wait until after the season to weigh any potential staff changes.

Once the Clemson game ended, Beamer and the rest of his staff have been on the road virtually all week visiting with prospects and pushing the final touches on the 2022 signing class before the early signing periods.

Those trips included offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Beamer mentioned the two haven’t talked much about what needs to change offensively to be more efficient, but those will start as bowl prep begins.

“I think those are certain things we’ll dive into as we get into bowl prep, for sure. I was with Marcus and most of our coaches, but Marcus and I were on two or three trips this past week recruiting trips wise in Georgia, Pennsylvania and here locally,” Beamer said.

“There’s some time in the car where we’re around other coaches. Early on, we have to be more efficient and consistent and operate at a higher level, there’s no denying that.”

The Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) finished 13th in points per game with 21.3, 11th in rush yards per attempt (3.6), 10th in pass yards per attempt (6.9) and 13th in yards per play (5.1).

Next up will be trying to create some momentum offensively in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina in just over three weeks.

They’ll begin bowl preparations in about a week in what Beamer called almost a second spring practice.

“Just try and continue to get us better and develop some young guys. We have to continue to develop depth at a lot of positions and make our team better. Let’s figure out how we can be more consistent in all three phases,” Beamer said.

“How do we play against North Carolina like we played against Florida and Auburn? That’s really the focus. Get our team better, get our players better individually and let’s figure out how we can be more efficient in all three phases.”