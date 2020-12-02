Shi Smith, who missed last game against Georgia with a concussion, was back at practice Tuesday in a limited capacity but is hoping to get back on the field for his final game at South Carolina.

When the Gamecocks line up against Kentucky Saturday they could be doing it with one of their best playmakers back in the lineup.

“We’re trying to game plan yesterday and found him and talked to him. He said, ‘I’m trying to go.’ Ultimately it’s the doctor’s decision,” Mike Bobo said. “You don’t play when you’re dealing with head injuries, and we’ll see what they say, but I’m excited he’s out there. I wasn’t thinking he was going to do as much as he did today.”

Smith was in a yellow non-contact jersey and was limited in what he was able to do, but him being back on the practice field and near the end of concussion protocol is somewhat encouraging for South Carolina.

What Smith does give South Carolina if he comes back this week is a vertical threat they don’t typically have with him not on the field.

Smith’s been responsible for 14 explosive plays this season, second on the team to only Kevin Harris’s 22.

Without Smith in the lineup against Georgia, the Gamecocks averaged 4.2 yards per play, the fourth lowest of the season, and the offense put up 16 points.

If he does return, it gives the Gamecocks one of their few weapons this year and something to keep Kentucky aware of.

“I think it’ll keep a defense a little more honest defensively. They have to know where he lines up. They have to keep maybe more of a coverage shell or someone a little bit higher in the post than if you didn’t have him,” Bobo said.

“Georgia played some quarters last week and some two-safety look but the safeties were really aggressive. If you have a Shi in there with as much run game as we’re running it can open up some play action passes to him and Nick Muse.”

If he does play, it will likely be his final game at South Carolina and a bookend to a fantastic senior year for him.

Smith, who had to shoulder the load as the No. 1 receiver this season, put up a career-high with 54 receptions. If he catches for 69 yards and a touchdown he’d set career highs for yards and touchdowns as well.

“I’m proud of Shi. Shi’s a guy we challenged when we got here,” Bobo said. “We told him what we needed from him to help this football team and for him to be successful. Coach cox has done a good job with him and he’s done a good job.”

Smith’s already committed to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, meaning a career in the NFL seems like the logical next steps but, for Bobo, Smith’s been the epitome of what a senior should be, especially in a trying year.

“Your legacy isn’t going to be in wins. Your legacy is going to be how you fight through adversity,” Bobo said. “Shi is a good example of that. I told him earlier in the year I don’t need him to be the team leader. I need him to be a good teammate and come to work everyday. And if he does that his play has a chance to be exceptional. He’s been a very good player for us.”

