According to athletics director Ray Tanner, the athletic department is waiting to hear back on the test results and are not sure when they’ll hear back on if the test is positive or negative for the virus.

As of Friday night, one student-athlete at South Carolina has been tested for the Coronavirus with another in self-quarantine after visiting a Level 3 zone, which is an area in which it's not recommended to travel.

“If you have symptoms, and this has been instructed to our student-athletes, you are supposed to contact the trainer and the trainer will contact the doctor and you will be tested,” Tanner said. “You will see a physician to see if a test is necessary.”

Tanner updated the status of the student-athletes and the athletic department as a whole Friday night, and explained what the athletic department is doing to try and combat the spread of the virus.

Since the university is on spring break the next week and a half, the athletic department is instructing all student-athletes away from campus to not come back and those who are currently in Columbia and want to go home to do so.

All facilities, including weight rooms, have been closed outside of the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center and the athletic training room.

Tanner and the rest of the athletic directors across the SEC made these decisions after spending hours over the phone the last week.

“By suspending these activities and cutting back on in-person campus instruction, we’re doing our best to reduce the chances the Coronavirus will spread in our community,” Tanners said. “I know this is disappointing to a lot of student-athletes, coaches and fans but this decision has been made with an abundance of caution.”

The SEC, which obviously includes South Carolina, has stopped all athletic activities including games, practices and all off and on campus recruiting events.

That will go on through at least April 15 and then the coaches and athletic directors will re-evaluate the policy.

The Gamecocks have canceled their football pro day and Tanner said the spring game is postponed until at least after April 15.

“I’ll tell you, I think some of the coaches are really shocked. It’s something we haven’t experienced before. It’s like, ‘What do we do now?’ We first came out we’d be allowed to practice,” Tanner said. “We quickly got past that. Now there’s no activity at all. They were surprised, but they wanted to do the right thing. What’s the right thing to do? Where we are is the right thing to do.”

Tanner didn’t rule out baseball, softball or any other spring sports from resuming, but that’s not the university’s focus right now.



The talking points from the coaches to players aren’t about staying in shape but taking every precaution necessary to avoid contracting the virus.

“What our coaches have been instructed to tell our student-athletes is to make sure their health and well being is the utmost important,” he said. “We’re in a situation where you could have symptoms and need to be treated for them. That has to be the focus. To tell them to go somewhere and train or stay in shape, that hasn’t been the conversation or at least I hope it hasn’t been the conversation.”

The university has canceled all campus events for the foreseeable future and students are encouraged to not report back until at least April, according to the university’s official site.