Woodley became the fourth commitment in the Gamecocks' 2021 recruiting class and the third signee, joining Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright.

He's the first big man commitment in the class, and can off a different dynamic to impact the game early.

After his commitment, one of Woodley's AAU coaches, NY Renaissance Executive Director Andy Borman, spoke with GamecockCentral about the type of player Woodley is and what he can bring to South Carolina.