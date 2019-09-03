That means the Gamecocks are starting a true freshman at quarterback in Hilinski, and his teammates discussed what they expect from him making his first-career start.

Will Muschamp officially confirmed Tuesday what has been known now for the last day or so: Ryan Hilinski is the team's starting quarterback indefinitely with Jake Bentley out with a foot fracture.

“We brought him here for a reason: to play," offensive lineman Donell Stanley said. "With him being a freshman, I don’t see him any different than Jake. He’ll go out there and do his thing.”

Also see: Team scoop after the Hilinski injury

Hilinski took over the reigns at starting quarterback starting Sunday during the team's practice and again Tuesday once the team got back from it's mandated off day Monday.

He's working with Stanley now, who's shifted over and expected to start at center this week, and has impressed him so far.

“Everyone knows what he brings. He’s a good guy, athletic. He knows how to throw; he knows our offense," Stanley said. "We just have to protect him and do a good job with that and let him do what he needs to do.”

Also see: How Gamecock commits fared so far this season

Hilinski is expected to start with Dakereon Joyner the backup now that Bentley's sidelined.

Joyner lost the backup quarterback position during camp to Hilinski, but said he's confident in what Hilinski can do.

He said he's seen Hilinski come in with the same demeanor on a daily basis and thinks he can come in and succeed in this system.

“He’s a good guy, great guy," Joyner said. "I think we all know he can throw the ball. He’s a very brilliant, smart kid. I have all the confidence he can get the job done.”

Also see: Trying to add context to the season-opening loss

Hilinski enrolled this spring after a prolific high school career that saw him make it to the Elite 11 Finals.

He came in this spring and immediately started turning heads with his ability not only on the field but in learning the playbook.

“He’s confident, he can throw the ball and I’m sure he’s comfortable with the scheme," TJ Brunson said. He just needs to come out and be confident and we need to hold up our end on the other side of the ball.”

He caused fits to defensive backs this spring and in fall camp and earned the trust of the coaching staff.

“He’s a great quarterback. He knows how to throw the ball," Israel Mukuamu said. "The coaches trust him, so that’s why he’s going to start this week. I’m really excited for him to play.”