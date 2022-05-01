What the Dolphins are getting in South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White

It was unclear if former South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White would hear his name before the end of the NFL draft or not, but he didn’t have to wait long after the draft before the Miami Dolphins signed him as an UDFA. Now White will get his shot at the next level. After a winding collegiate career that started at Florida State and saw him get moved to Linebacker with the Seminoles before spending a season in Iowa at JUCO, and ultimately landing at South Carolina for two seasons, White found his footing in 2021 with an impressive season. He was the Gamecocks’ second-leading rusher with 583 yards on 88 carries, an average of 6.6-yards per tote, tying for the third-best mark in school history.

White very well may be a steal for Miami. His zig zag path through his college career didn't always show White's full potential, but anyone who watched the Gamecocks in 2021 knows that he looked like South Carolina's most complete running back most of the season. White's game could translate very well to the modern NFL, as he's shown an ability to catch passes and is very shifty in open space. White struggled at times in passing drills at the Senior Bowl, but never seemed to have that issue under the lights of an actual game. NFL.com described his wiggle as an ability to "make cuts at outrageously sharp angles." Though he's shifty, he also showed a propensity to break tackles with his strength at times too.

Ironically, his time playing linebacker and special teams might be the attribute that keeps him on an NFL roster the longest. With limited roster spots, fringe guys that can contribute on special teams are key to filling out many NFL teams. If White can show value on special teams, he may find his way on an RB depth cart that has room for him to work his way up.

One aspect of his game he will need to improve is his pass blocking ability, and NFL head coaches are rarely patient with guys who can't protect the QB. That said, White has shown an ability to adapt and evolve with each new situation he has found himself in, so perhaps this gig will be no different.