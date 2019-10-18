News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 11:03:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What the Gamecocks are getting in Ja'Von Benson

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina picked up a commitment from in-state product Ja’Von Benson, ending a recruitment that started a few months ago with his first real unofficial visit in June.

Benson is the second commitment in the 2020 class, joining another local kid in Patrick Iriel. GamecockCentral spoke with Benson’s high school coach at Ridge View, Yerrick Stoneman, about the player Benson is and what he could bring to South Carolina.

Courtesy Ja'Von Benson
Courtesy Ja'Von Benson
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}