SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina picked up a commitment from in-state product Ja’Von Benson, ending a recruitment that started a few months ago with his first real unofficial visit in June.

Benson is the second commitment in the 2020 class, joining another local kid in Patrick Iriel. GamecockCentral spoke with Benson’s high school coach at Ridge View, Yerrick Stoneman, about the player Benson is and what he could bring to South Carolina.