What the Packers will get in South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare's career at South Carolina is ending in the exact spot he envisioned he would be when he signed with the Gamecocks four years ago: at the NFL Draft.

Enagbare was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 179 overall pick in the 5th round of the draft on Saturday.

The four-year Gamecocks defensive end becomes the first South Carolina player taken in this year's draft, and he is the 12th Gamecock to be selected in the last four draft classes. His selection marks five straight years in which a Gamecock has been taken in the NFL Draft. There have only been two drafts in the last 23 years (2001, 2017) that did not feature a South Carolina player being selected.

Enagbare ensured that 2022 would not join that group, and he may wind up being the lone Gamecock taken in this draft – though running backs Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White and tight end Nick Muse are hoping to hear their names called on Saturday as late-round picks.

As for Enagbare, he becomes the third South Carolina defensive lineman selected in the draft since Jadeveon Clowney was taken No. 1 overall in 2014. Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco 49ers) was taken with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft, and D.J. Wonnum (Minnesota Vikings) was selected with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round last year.