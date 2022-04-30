What the Patriots are getting in South Carolina RB Kevin Harris

Kevin Harris has made it into an elite group that most football players only dream of, hearing his name called in the NFL Draft. While the late-round selection may have an uphill battle to earn significant playing time, he's defied the odds before. When the Gamecocks signed Harris in 2019, he had no other major P5 offers, but the diamond in the rough found himself leading the SEC in rushing in 2020 and he'll hope that he can elevate his game once again for the New England Patriots. Harris joins Kingsley Enagbare as former Gamecocks selected on Day 3 of the 2022 draft, and he's the first RB to be drafted since Mike Davis was taken in the 4th round by the 49ers in 2015.

Harris is known for being a bruising runner that does not shy away from contact. In 2020, he was named 2nd team all-SEC after amassing 1,138 rushing yards on 185 carries (6.2 ypc). He led the SEC that year and finished 7th in FBS in just 10 games played. While he struggled a bit in 2021 as he recovered from injury, he seemed to find his form by the end of the season and had his best game in the Duke's Mayo Bowl win against North Carolina rushing 31 times for 182 yards and a score.

While Harris tends to bully his way to extra yards, he could improve his tackle-breaking ability in the open field, where he rarely avoids contact, which ends potentially longer runs prematurely at times. New England is also getting one of the most reliable backs imaginable when it comes to protecting the football. Harris only fumbled once on 358 carries during his time at South Carolina.

Another aspect of Harris' game that may not translate as a 3-down back in the NFL is his lack of pass-catching prowess, though I think that's been overstated. NFL.com claims that Harris "catches passes like he's catching lava," but the 3-year starter amassed 35 receptions for 274 yards during his time with the Gamecocks. While he may not be someone who is consistently catching out of the backfield, he could still carve a role as an early-down back with upside if he can stay healthy and get lucky with the way the roster falls for New England.