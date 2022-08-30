The South Carolina Athletic department made several improvements to Williams-Brice stadium and the fan experience this off-season. They released a press release today detailing what you should expect if you're heading to Willy-B for a game this season.





From the Sports Information Department:

It’s been a busy off-season at Williams-Brice Stadium. Yes, the Gamecocks have had some scrimmages – in the spring and in August leading up to the season, but in between, a lot has been going on.

Fans will be able to take in all of these changes starting this Saturday when Carolina opens its 2022 season against Georgia State at 7:30 pm.

There’ll be some things that will be very apparent to regular ticket holders. The Stadium LED Lights, along with the new ribbon boards and distributed sound system will add another dimension to the game day experience.

The addition of the video board installed last year will make the accompanying sights and sounds in Williams-Brice, the best in the SEC.

Pregame activities, including tailgating, will continue to be a part of game day. These include Gamecock Walk, and live music at Gamecock Village, starting at 3 pm for the Georgia State game. Rally towels will be distributed around Williams-Brice Stadium for free while supplies last.

Here’s a look at your new, updated Gamecock GameDay from the time you jump in the car, get to the tailgate, inside the stadium and back home.

GETTING TO THE GAME …

• Digital parking pass and sharing capabilities

Gamecock fans with parking in most lots may now digitally manage their parking passes just like their tickets. By logging into Account Manager, fans can access their tickets on their phone and choose to go fully mobile or even share their parking pass plus their tickets with a friend if they can’t make a game this season.

• New mobile app

Be sure to download or update your official South Carolina Gamecocks mobile app. Updates have been mode to the mobile ticketing experience as well as a new “Gameday Mode” to facilitate a better fan experience inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

• Shuttle drop off changes

The popular shuttle service from Colonial Life Arena will now drop off and pick up closer to the stadium. The new dropoff/pickup location will be near Gate 6 of the LMC Fairgrounds lot, which is closest to Assembly.

BEFORE YOU GET INTO WILLIAMS-BRICE …

• Gamecock Village

Gamecock Village, located across Bluff Road, is the home of the official pregame activities. New this year, every game will feature a different attraction starting with the Food Truck Rodeo at this weekend’s game.

• Pep Band and spirit to lead Gamecock Walk

One of the best parts of gameday is getting even better. Starting this year a pep band will march with cheerleaders and Cocky in front of the team as they make their way from Gamecock Park to the stadium.

• Gastro Pub

Come to the stadium on Friday nights before home games to visit the Gastro Pub. The Gastro Pub, open 5-8 PM, is located in the 2001 Club offering views into the stadium with drink specials and hors devours.

NEW WILLIAMS-BRICE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS …

• Stadium LED lights

The traditional stadium lights have been upgraded to LED fixtures that not only will allow for dramatic lighting effects, but are also significantly more energy efficient. Night games will provide opportunities for more robust light shows that will significantly enhance the fan experience.

• Ribbon boards

Brand new ribbon boards have been affixed to the facia on the east and west sides as well as both surfaces on the south side. The new digital signage will not only infuse energy into gameday, but will also display key game information such as game stats and notes.

• Distributed sound system

The old speaker cluster in the north end zone has been replaced by a distributed audio system that will provide much clearer audio as well as the elimination of delayed sound. 2001 and Sandstorm will never sound better!

• Signage

Due to the addition of the ribbon boards, the championship signage will now be on the Floyd Building in the north endzone. Also in the north endzone will be the Cockpit banner recognizing the best student section in the country. Finally, the retired jersey recognitions have been moved to the pressbox with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney’s name and number.

GAME DAY EXPERIENCE UPDATES …

• West Main Beer garden

An additional 5,000 square feet of concourse was added to the exterior of the West Main concourse to alleviate congestion. Gamecock fans looking for a little shade and fresh air should consider visiting the new beer garden during or before the game.

• Additional square footage and points of sale for concessions

Two new areas were also added to the tops of the inner ramps of West Main allowing for additional points of sale and decreased concourse congestion. The new areas on West Main as well as other locations throughout the stadium have increased the total points of sale by 50%, which should increase speed of service.

• Ambassadors service group

Some new faces have been enlisted to make sure all Gamecock fans enjoy their trip to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecock Ambassador Program, more than 50 existing Gamecock fans, will help increase the level of service and spirit for fans on game day.

• Still Cashless

Williams-Brice Stadium will still be a cashless venue. Reverse ATMs are located on the West Main concourse, West Upper concourse and East Ground concourse providing fans the opportunity to insert cash in exchange for a debit card to use at concession stands.

• Water Monsters

Again this year, Water Monsters will be located throughout Williams-Brice Stadium for fans wishing to fill water bottles with cool, refreshing drinking water.

• DJ relocation to The Cockpit

The DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium will now be located just above the student section on the patio of the Floyd Building.

PREMIUM AREA UPDATES …

• Club and premium fans will be required to scan in and out

New for 2022, additional ticket scanners will be placed in the club and premium areas. The additional scanning locations are to ensure only those with tickets can access the restricted areas. Ticketholders will also be required to scan out in order to be let back into the space should they leave during the game.

• New elevator for premium seatholders on the west side

The wait will be shorter for those Gamecocks fans sitting in premium seats to wait on the elevator that is shared with home and visiting coaching staffs. The new exclusive elevator is located on the south side of the old elevator bank along Bluff Road and will take fans from the ground to the 200 level only (Fans on this elevator would want to enter the stadium at Gate 36).

Individual game and season tickets are still available and can be purchased online at gamecocksonline.com/tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS.

We can’t wait to see you at Williams-Brice Stadium!



