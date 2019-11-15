Before they kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, here's a few things to watch for Saturday night.

South Carolina (4-6, 3-4 SEC) takes on Texas A&M needing a win to preserve what hopes of bowl eligibility they have left.

Run the dang ball

It's really no secret when the Gamecocks' are running the ball, they're usually playing well offensively. In six losses, they're averaging 99.2 yards on the ground at 3.2 yards per carry, which includes a 21 yard performance Saturday against App State. In wins, they're averaging 271.8 yards and 6.4 yards per carry. In wins against Power 5 competition, they're averaging 198 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry.

Offensive line play will need to be better Saturday and the Gamecocks will need to run the ball better against the SEC's ninth-ranked rush defense. Doing that will help alleviate some pressure on the passing game and, with Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards both healthy, help with some explosiveness.

Can the Gamecocks contain Kellen Mond?

South Carolina actually did pretty good containing mobile quarterbacks in Kelly Bryant and Zac Thomas this season, and get faced with another one Saturday in Mond, who's completing over 64 percent of his passes and averaging 246 yards per game along with being second on the team in rushing yards at 353. He's combined for 23 touchdowns this season.

Containing him and limiting the ability for broken plays will be big in getting the Aggies off the field.

What will the energy level be?

South Carolina's bowl chances are slim to none, needing a win over the Aggies and No. 3 Clemson to earn a postseason trip. Knowing this, it could be very easy for this group to come out and almost go through the motions and get out of College Station injury-free.

Their energy level before kick off and in the early goings of the game will tell a lot about where this team is mentally right now and could mean an early emotional boost on the field.



Getting a few breaks early might help the mindset as well.

Can the Gamecocks force some turnovers?

A pretty big pillar of Will Muschamp's defense, the Gamecocks have been pretty good about forcing turnovers this season.

The Gamecocks have done a really good job protecting the ball and the defense has forced the fourth-most turnovers in the SEC at 16, but the Gamecocks have a minus-four turnover margin in losses.

Will the Gamecocks avoid foot-shooting?

It's been something plaguing this entire team all season, and can't happen if they want to go on the road and beat a team they've never defeated.

They're worst in the SEC with 71 penalties and third behind Ole Miss and Alabama with 582 penalty yards. They can't shoot themselves in the foot this week, and it's been a problem earning momentum-killing penalties.

It's not just that, though, but even after good plays they give up explosive plays. Last week against App State, after an interception and field goal, they immediately gave up a massive kick return to set up a Mountaineer touchdown. That can't happen against the Aggies.