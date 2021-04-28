Q: Why South Carolina?

TA: “It was time for this in my career. I felt like a new challenged. I feel like I needed to challenge myself and needed to encourage people around me to do that. The opportunity presented itself and yeah, it’s a great challenge for me. It’s a great move for my family. I have a young family, which is very, very important to me and whom I fight for so I wanted to put them in the best environment possible. Sometimes professional sports don’t offer that. So the stars aligned. There weren’t may programs I would have considered making the move, but south Carolina really appealed to me. The challenge before me is really exciting and it’s really invigorated me to be hungry for success again. That’s the top and bottom.”

Q: What is it like to be the second coach in school history and follow Mark Berson?

“It’s an honor and a privilege in the door. Mark’s been a very big influence in my career. I’ve known him a very long time. It was nice to be endorsed by him and get the congratulatory call from him. From the first day I stepped foot on campus I felt an energy. The people and the support from the people at the university was something I hadn’t felt for a very long time in all aspects of football, which I’ve been in. that was probably part one. Part two is the potential for the program to be great, the potential to win and build something on top of the tradition that’s already been put there by coach Berson, the tradition I would like to continue but obviously take in a new direction; obviously again the reinvigoration part of it for me in making me hungry. Think you just look for challenges in your career instead of sitting comfortably in a place where you’ve been successful. I think it’s important to challenge yourself and grow and taste everything in life. Those were the main reasons. The feeling I got from being on campus with the people there was one of the main things for me.”

Q: What style of play should fans expect from your teams?

“If you look at the coaches I’ve worked under and worked with in the professional game you’ll probably see a lot of similarities to that: entertaining football, exciting brand of football. It’s not defensively. I don’t try to not lose games. I try to win games. I commit a lot of people forward. There are a lot of rotations in my game model with movement of players. Hopefully it’s entertaining. Hopefully it’s good soccer to watch for the fans and hopefully we win."

Q: What's the plan to develop the current players on the roster?

“Obviously I’m analyzing the team as we speak. I’m watching video every day of the games we’ve played and trying to get a feel of each individual and what they bring to the team. I’ve been pleasantly surprised with some of them. Obviously some need some work, but that’s what my job is: to develop players and develop humans. I don’t just develop soccer players. I hopefully develop great men, too. Not only is the development taking place in training or a training environment on the pitch but also off the pitch. I believe in that. If you got good men and produce good men then you’ll obviously have good players as well. There’s a long way to go and a lot of work to do but I fully intend to give everything I’ve picked up and learned and the process I’ve used over the last 20 years to continue my work and hopefully produce some outstanding players and hopefully some outstanding humans.”

Q: What are the similarities and differences between college head coach and your previous role?

“Similarities? It’s pretty easy. I work with a group of young men between the ages of 18 to 23 or 24 now. It’s a pretty similar age group. I’m doing the same thing here; I’m developing young players to be professional players here but I’m developing them off the field to be good young men as well. In the professional game it’s a little more challenging cause they’re getting paid, they’re younger guys and some of them have huge egos who think they’re better than they are. There is a lot of management of expectations as well. Again, it’s very relatable to what I’ll be doing at the university only those guys don’t get paid and they’re not on big money and having to deal with their agents and overbearing parents sometimes. Challenges I see, obviously the state of college soccer and the style of play is slightly different than what I’m used to and I’ll have to adapt my tactics to as well. Rules, there’s a lot of rules. The substitution rules are different so I have to obviously get my head around that. At the end of the day, soccer is soccer and the way you develop is the way you develop. There’s more synergy than there is adversity to this job. I’m not closing my eyes and thinking it’s going to be all success and sweet and everything else but I’m confident I’ll thrive and adapt in the college environment.”

Q: What are the short and long-term goals of the program?

“Short term, we have to put this team back to winning ways. I told the guys in the locker room last week when I was introduced to them that I’m not going to talk about championships and I’m not going to talk about conferences. I’m talking about being a great team: a great team to watch, a great team to play for and a very, very difficult team to play against. That’s what my short-term goal is for this. There are obviously a lot of players on the roster I don’t know that I never recruited but everybody should be given a chance to prove what he can do under a new system and new environment. That’s short term just to get things moving back in the right direction and get people excited about the program again, including the players and the staff. Then long term obviously you talk about my career but it’s not about me. It’s about the players and the school first. Obviously I want to deliver championships to the school and I want to deliver conference championships and everything else but that’s a ways away. The most important piece right now is to get the team identity and team culture and the training environment in the best place we can get it for the first season.”