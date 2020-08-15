South Carolina added two new opponents to its schedule last week as the Gamecocks inherited Ole Miss and Auburn onto their 2020 football slate. Here's a quick look at the Tigers who the Gamecocks last faced in 2014.

Offensive line is a HUGE question mark

Auburn lost five, yes all five, starting offensive linemen from a season ago and will also have to replace its offensive line coach in 2020.

Every school has to deal with turnover from year to year, but to lose all five starters at once is rare.

Jack Bicknell Jr., who coached OL at Ole Miss last year, takes over that position at Auburn.

Center Nick Brahms did make five starts last season, so he's probably a starter but the competition on the line could be wide open otherwise.

Chad Morris takes over

While the Auburn offense will always somewhat be Gus Malzahn's for as long as he's the head coach, a familiar name takes over play-calling duties in 2020.

Former Clemson offensive coordinator and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was hired in December.

Much like when Steve Spurrier was in Columbia, there will always be some question about who is actually calling the plays, but Malzahn said in January that Morris would be dialing them up this year.

The potential OL issues are a concern, but Morris has a QB and plenty of skill talent to work with as he installs his take on the scheme, which is very similar to what the Tigers were already running.

The Bo Show

Malzahn rolled with freshman quarterback Bo Nix last season and it paid off, for the most part.

Nix helped lead the Tigers to a 9-4 record, though he struggled in close losses to LSU and Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound former five-star prospect completed 217 of 377 passes for 2,542 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

But even higher expectations will be placed on the Auburn legacy this season and Malzahn has predicted that he'll win a championship before his college career is over.

The receivers are going to be a problem for opponents

Nix may need to be more consistent and the OL may have questions, there are no such issues at wide receiver.

Last year it was Alabama who featured the league's best receivers but Auburn may have a strong case in 2020.

Seth Williams, a 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior, emerged last season when he caught a team-high 59 balls for 830 yards and eight touchdowns as Nix's top option.

Anthony Schwartz would probably win a fastest-man competition among SEC receivers and will be used in a multitude of ways in Morris' scheme.

Those are two names to know when the Gamecocks host the Tigers at Williams-Brice for the first time since 2011.

The defense replaces a ton of talent

Former star defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson were drafted in the first and second rounds, respectively, of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Tigers recruit incredibly well on defense, so it's not like there isn't talent there to step up in their absence, but replacing that level of ability is never easy.

In the secondary, Auburn has to replace both of its starting cornerbacks and safeties. Again, there's ability but also question marks at the position.

The linebacking corps is probably the strength of the Tigers' defense, anchored by first-team All-SEC standout K.J. Britt. But it's Owen Pappoe who brings the flash and is one of the league's best overall athletes.