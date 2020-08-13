Here's a quick look at the Rebels, who the Gamecocks last faced in 2018.

Currently, there are more questions than answers about Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin was hired in November but has yet to be able to actually practice with his team.

South Carolina added two new opponents to its schedule last week as the Gamecocks inherited Ole Miss and Auburn onto their 2020 football slate.

There's a QB battle

Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee is one of the more dynamic signal-callers in the country as he rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman last season. But he won't be gifted the starting job in a brand new scheme with new coach Lane Kiffin.

The freshman All-American completed just 79 of 150 passes (52.7%) for 910 yards with 4 TDs and 3 INTs last season. The Rebels were one of the more "run first" teams in the SEC last season and Plumlee, who also plays baseball at Ole Miss, will have to improve those passing numbers if he's going to be the guy in what will surely be a more balanced attack under Kiffin.

Plumlee's biggest competition will be redshirt sophomore Matt Corral who started four games last season and completed 105 of 178 passes for 1362 yards with 6 TDs and 3 picks. The former consensus four-star prospect is considered a better passes but doesn't possess the athletic ability of Plumlee.

The playbook may be limited at first

While South Carolina was limited to five practices this spring, Ole Miss didn't get in any spring practices before Covid-19 shut down the sports world.

That means Kiffin and Co. still haven't had a single padded practice with their team as they have to install new schemes on offense, defense and special teams.

Kiffin has been quoted as saying he didn't know if the Rebels would necessarily have to cut down their playbook, but it seems that would likely be the case with a QB battle ongoing and the team learning the plays on the fly.

RB Jerrion Ealy could be a superstar

A former Under Armour All-American, running back Jerrion Ealy earned freshman All-American honors last season when he rushed for 722 yards and 6 TDs while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

The former Rivals100 recruit was considered a major recruiting win for the Rebels in the 2019 class and could become one of the league's best runners in 2020.

With several question marks, don't be surprised if Ole Miss chooses to lean on Ealy this season.