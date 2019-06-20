After making it a habit to schedule in-state Division II teams every year, Martin said he and the Gamecocks won't be playing that game next season, instead scheduling a Division I team to try and add another resume-boosting game to the docket.

A staple of Frank Martin's schedule will take at least a year hiatus next season.

“I went what I’m all against to make that decision," Martin said. "No one forced me to make that decision; I made that decision.”

It was frustrating for Martin to have to ultimately make that call, but he did so trying to get another team on the schedule that could potentially be a boost to a NCAA Tournament resume.

This comes after last season where the Gamecocks finished at 16-16, 15-16 in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament since one win came against North Greenville.

Even though the NIT counts D-II wins, the NIT still didn't select the Gamecocks for the field despite an 11-7 SEC record.

So, Martin will schedule another D-I school this year instead of that D-II opponent, joking he's doing it so he "can get to the end of the year and say I told you so."

Scheduling a D-II team is something Martin likes doing, usually giving an in-state team a chance for another bigger payday and a chance to play in Colonial Life Arena and wanted to continue doing.

“I coached a team that was a two seed in the NCAA Tournament that had a non-Division I game on its schedule," Martin said. "I coached a team at South Carolina that went to the Final Four. So I think I have a feel of what it takes to get into that tournament. Playing a non-Division I is a non-factor for that tournament. But, we’ll see what happens this year. I know it’s a lot more expensive for our school and there’s a school outside the state getting that money.”

So, with no Division II in-state game on the schedule, who will the Gamecocks play next season? There are already a lot of games that are known with the season still a few months away.

They'll play a holiday tournament in Mexico, the Cancun Challenge, with the Gamecocks hosting Boston Nov. 19 and Gardner-Webb Nov. 22 as part of the tournament before going to Mexico for a Nov. 26 game against Wichita State.

They'll also play either West Virginia or Northern Iowa Nov. 27 in Cancun.

The Gamecocks will host Houston, who went to the Sweet 16 last season, as part of the AAC/SEC Challenge with two non-conference road games on the docket as well: the annual rivalry game against Clemson and the final of the home-and-home series against Virginia Dec. 18.

There's also a game scheduled at Coastal Carolina, the away game as part of a two-for-one deal.

It was reported they'd also scheduled a game in Toronto against Rutgers, but Martin told The State there was a snag on the schedule and a report out of Rutgers said the Gamecocks were no longer expected to play in that game.

In conference play, there aren't any dates yet but the Gamecocks do know who they'll play.

They have home-and-homes with Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, have home-only games with Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri while traveling to Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn.