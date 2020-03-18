What we learned: 2019-20 basketball season
Well, the basketball season has it its abrupt end. The NCAA's canceled winter sports championships, meaning no tournament or NIT and meaning South Carolina's season is over at 18-13 and 10-8 in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news