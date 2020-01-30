What we learned: Arkansas
Another road game and another great win for South Carolina, which finds itself over .500 in SEC play for the first time this year after a two-point win over Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news