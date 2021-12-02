After rattling off a four-game win streak, South Carolina came back to Earth Wednesday, dropping their second game of the year in an ugly 24-point drubbing by Coastal Carolina.

The Gamecocks turned in a dud in their first true road game of the year in what Frank Martin described as an embarrassing performance afterward.



Losing Wednesday exposed a lot and left a lot to be gleaned, and it's time to break down what exactly happened.