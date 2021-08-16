What we learned coming out of South Carolina's Saturday scrimmage
South Carolina's first full week of training camp and first scrimmage of the preseason is under the Gamecocks' belt and there's quite a bit to glean from the first eight practices.It's been a busy ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news