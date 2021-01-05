What we learned: Florida A&M
For the first time in over a month, there's basketball to talk about and analyze. The Gamecocks played their first game in close to 30 days Saturday against Florida A&M and came away 78-71 winners....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news