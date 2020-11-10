What we learned from South Carolina fall baseball
The next time South Carolina will play baseball at Founders Park, it'll be 2021. The Gamecocks are done with their fall scrimmages, finishing up their over 30 scrimmages last week after the Garnet ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news