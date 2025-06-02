What We Learned from South Carolina’s First Official Visit Weekend

South Carolina wrapped up its first major official visit weekend of the summer, stretching from the end of May into the start of June — and it appears to have made a major impact. I spoke with several recruits and members of the coaching staff, and the message was consistent: the weekend went extremely well. Multiple prospects left impressed, with some even hinting that their recruitments could be nearing a decision. Here’s a breakdown of everything we learned from this pivotal visit weekend:

Three Star Offensive Tackle J.B. Shabazz (North Carolina) Shabazz entered the visit with South Carolina already in his top two, and after the weekend, that position appears even stronger. He told me the trip confirmed everything he had been feeling about the program and said the Gamecocks have now set the bar for all of his remaining official visits.

At 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, he’s a physically dominant tackle prospect with offers from programs like Ohio State, North Carolina, and Auburn. His next official visit is scheduled for North Carolina, but South Carolina made a strong impression that could pay off down the line. Three Star Cornerback Kejiaun “KJ” Johnson (Birmingham, Alabama) Johnson had nothing but glowing feedback after his visit, describing it as a “ten out of ten.” He’s now seriously considering whether he even wants to take any more official visits. That’s how strong of a connection he felt in Columbia.

He spoke about how Coach Shane Beamer challenged him to help build a top-ten recruiting class nationally and emphasized the vision for the future. Johnson currently has a Crystal Ball prediction to Ole Miss on 247Sports, but I’ve placed a FutureCast on Rivals in favor of South Carolina. Even if he follows through with other visits, the Gamecocks are very much in the mix.

Four Star Cornerback Khary Adams Adams made the trip down to Columbia before heading back to Baltimore for the Under Armour Camp, where he turned heads by winning MVP. The timing slightly shortened his visit, but the impression South Carolina left was still significant. “Overall, it went well — I enjoyed it,” Adams told me. “The biggest takeaway was just how consistent they were in showing me that I’m a priority.” That feeling of being wanted wasn’t the only thing that stood out. Adams also came away impressed by how the Gamecocks plan to use him within their defensive scheme. “I definitely see a fit, and I love the scheme and how they plan to use me,” he added. “Coach Beamer is just an overall great guy and coach. Having experience from under his dad is also a plus.”

During his stay, Adams spent time with freshman defensive back Judge Collier, who gave him a candid look at life in Columbia. “The players were great,” Adams said. “I was with Judge — he was just telling me the real, which was good.” Adams said he’s still in the process of sorting out his top schools, but it’s clear South Carolina made a positive impression and worked its way back into serious contention. Programs like Penn State and Oregon are also heavily involved in his recruitment, but this weekend helped the Gamecocks re-establish themselves in the race.

Four Star Edge Rusher Carter Meadows Meadows, one of the biggest names on campus, spent the weekend surrounded by familiar faces from the DMV area, including Desmond Umeozulu and possibly Dylan Stewart. South Carolina made a significant impression during his visit. Multiple sources told me the program “set the bar high.” The culture, the family atmosphere, and the DMV pipeline stood out to Meadows. Although most recruiting services currently rate him as a four star, some national outlets have listed him as a five star, which speaks to his high upside.

He’s down to a final four and has three more official visits ahead, but South Carolina clearly made a strong case. Additionally, his close friend, four star edge rusher Julian Walker from Irmo, South Carolina, showed support for the Gamecocks on social media — even during his own official visit to North Carolina. That connection could help South Carolina in both recruitments.

Four Star Interior Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman Pierre “PJ” Dean

There is limited feedback from Dean’s camp, but sources within the South Carolina staff feel confident about their standing. He has reportedly narrowed his choices to a top three, with South Carolina firmly included. We expect more updates on his recruitment in the near future.

Four Star Running Back Amari Thomas Thomas had a strong weekend in Columbia. From what I gathered, he enjoyed his time and connected well with the staff, though proximity to home might be a significant factor in his decision. Florida State presents strong competition, but South Carolina remains in the running.