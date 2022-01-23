The Gamecocks needed a get-right kind of game and got it Saturday in a 17-point win over Georgia at home.

South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak to move to 11-7 on the year and 2-4 in SEC play behind a dominant final 10 minutes of game time.

Now building on the win becomes imperative and before Vanderbilt comes to town Wednesday, it's time to break down what we learned from Saturday's win.