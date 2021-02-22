What we learned: Missouri
A long, nightmarish season for South Carolina hit another speed bump Saturday with the Gamecocks dropping their fifth-straight game, 93-78 to Missouri. The Gamecocks fell behind by double digits in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news