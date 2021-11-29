What we learned: Rider
For the first time in four seasons, South Carolina is on a four-game winning streak.
The Gamecocks won a slog against Rider, 65-58, in a game South Carolina were down trailed by as many as nine in the second half of Sunday's game.
It wasn't pretty at times but the Gamecocks picked up a win with plenty of good and bad to dissect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news