What we learned: Saturday's scrimmage
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp spoke for roughy 25 minutes Saturday following the Gamecocks' 125-play scrimmage, their first of the 2020 preseason. Here's a quick breakdown of some of the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news