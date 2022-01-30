And just like that, the Gamecocks are .500 through eight games in the SEC.

After a sluggish start to league play South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 SEC) is on the receiving end of a three-game win streak, using yet another second half run to take down Texas A&M by 11 on the road.

It’s the team’s first Quad I victory of the season and there’s plenty to break down from a quality win