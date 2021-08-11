After a frenzied stretch of five days, South Carolina's football team will have its first off day of training camp.

It's the first time since practice began Friday morning the Gamecock coaches and players have been able to take a deep breath and evaluate practice without adding any more data points at the same time.

It also means it's time to break down a little bit of what we've learned after two somewhat open practices and a handful of media availabilities five practices into camp.