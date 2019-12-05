A look at what we learned from a snowy Amherst.

They scored their second-most points on the year and shot a season-best 55 percent from the field.

That's what South Carolina did Wednesday, defeating UMass 84-80 in one of their better offensive performances of the season.

It may not be an upset over a top 25 team, but any time a team can go on the road and pull out a win it's a good thing.

Opponents probably shouldn't press South Carolina

It's part of UMass's offensive identity, but if it's not working then a team should probably scrap it. South Carolina beat the Minutemen's press all game, leading to 84 total points and 1.06 points per possession.

It's a good matchup for South Carolina, who has a lot of quick, athletic guards who can get up the court quickly and pass really well. This team's proven it can break the press and are still struggling shooting the ball from deep, just 27.7 percent from three.

Zone would probably work best on this team right now, and if a team is daring enough to press them, then it's setting themselves up for disappointment.

This is what the offense can look like at full capacity

A lot of that has to do with getting Keyshawn Bryant is his high-flying, special athleticism back into the fold, but this is the offense a lot of fans, and people around the program, were expecting at the start of the year.

Talking a lot in the preseason about wanting to go fast, South Carolina had 79 total possessions, tied a season high with 22 fast break points and put up a season high in paint points (52) and—thanks to Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard—a season high with 42 bench points.

It was a fast-paced offense that put an emphasis on getting to the rim, something they've actually been very good at through nine games. As Bryant continues to get better and settles in, this offense should continue to click.

Small ball may be the answer

Speaking of Bryant, his return gives the Gamecocks a lot of flexibility with how they structure their lineups.

Last night for long stretches they went small, playing Bryant at the three with AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard at the guard spots, Justin Minaya at the power forward slot and one true big in either Alanzo Frink or Maik Kotsar.

Because Bryant is so rangy and long, he presents a matchup nightmare for bigger guys since he's so fast and is strong enough to guard bigger players. He's also a really good ballscreen defender, which means defenses can't switch off of him in halfcourt sets.

It'll be interesting to see how the Gamecocks play it against bigger opponents, but the small lineup gives them a different but productive look.

Couisnard making a push for the starting lineup

It's no secret Jair Bolden didn't have a great game—no points, no rebounds, three fouls and two turnovers in eight minutes—and Couisnard went off for 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting while leading the team with six assists.

He's beginning to come into his own the last few games and actually played a lot of point guard against UMass Wednesday, filling in for Bolden.

Martin doesn't like to switch up starting lineups, he said, until holiday break where the Gamecocks have a little more time to work on it, and said he still likes Couisnard coming off the bench right now.

But if Couisnard continues to play like he is right now, it might be hard to keep him out of it.

Gamecocks are in a good spot heading into the biggest stretch of their season

The Gamecocks (6-3) aren't a finished product and need to be better defensively, limit fouls and shoot the ball better from deep and from the free throw line, but things are setting up nicely for a huge stretch.

They finish non-conference play with Houston and two road games against Clemson and Virginia before hosting Stetson and getting into conference play with games against Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.

With six of their next seven games against KenPom top 80 teams (five against top 40 teams) the Gamecocks are starting to figure out an offensive identity, which coincides with getting one of their better players in Bryant back.

They're going to need him if they want to have a chance at beating these teams and building their NCAA Tournament resume.

It may not result in wins (honestly who knows in this weird sport) but the Gamecocks will be doing it at full strength.