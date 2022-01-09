South Carolina still hasn't lost consecutive games this season.

The Gamecocks bounced back after a league-opening loss to Auburn with a heart palpitation inducing road win over Vanderbilt 72-70, for the first win in Nashville since 2019.

They did it behind stingy defense and some offensive production from a few older guys in what was a much needed win for South Carolina (10-4, 1-1 SEC) at the beginning of league play.