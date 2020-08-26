The Gamecocks had a film and lifting day Wednesday sandwiched between two practices, and here's what we learned from their availabilities.

Defensive players and Will Muschamp met with the media Wednesday morning and afternoon with plenty to discuss as the Gamecocks continue their second week of camp.

When five players and a head coach talk for the better part of two hours during media availability, it can be hard to sift through all that information.

South Carolina's bubble is working

Will Muschamp doesn't delve often into the team's COVID numbers, but he did offer up a positive piece of news Wednesday with the latest round of testing. He said out of the nearly 300 tests administered in the building the Gamecocks only had one positive result in the latest round of testing.

Also see: Full updates from Muschamp's press conference

That's obviously very good news for South Carolina and shows players and staffers are listening to Muschamp's "lead a boring life" mantra. The Gamecocks are testing weekly in training camp (they tested again Wednesday) and will ramp up to three times a week during the season.

The low positive rate is encouraging for South Carolina as students are back on campus with players in mostly online classes, trying to stay safe so college football can happen.

Shi Smith and Luke Doty are going to move around quite a bit this fall

One of the biggest things Jammie Robinson said in his availability was he's matching up quite a bit in the slot, which means the Gamecocks are trying to use him a lot in the middle of the field and in space.

Muschamp also said Smith's playing at the two outside spots as well so it looks like the Gamecocks are trying to use the senior receiver as a vertical threat as well and move him around to create mismatches.

That's the same with Doty, who Muschamp said definitely won't redshirt and will play a lot of different roles. He throws a really good ball and can be a downfield threat when he's at quarterback. Plus, he's a quick athlete to make an impact at receiver as well.

Also see: Inside Carlous Williams's hoops commitment

Veteran defensive tackles ahead of the game

One of the biggest questions defensively this season is how the Gamecocks will replace Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith in the middle of the defensive line but it looks like they have a few seniors stepping up.

Seniors Jabari Ellis and Keir Thomas are taking the bulk of first-team reps with Ellis one of the very early standouts from the first few practices of the season. Muschamp also had good things to say about Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge as well with freshman Alex Huntley getting some praise as well.

The Gamecocks still have to figure out but it looks like they should have plenty of options to choose from.

Secondary spots coming into focus

Figuring out the best four or five defenders on the back end but things are slowly starting to clear up. It shouldn't be a shock, but Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu are anchoring the cornerback spot but Jammie Robinson said he and RJ Roderick are handling some of the first-team reps at safety.

Also see: Player availability notes from the defensive side of the ball

Robinson also said he's playing some nickel with John Dixon and Horn. Cam Smith and Dixon picked up praise from Muschamp Wednesday about their camp performance and, while they need to be consistent, have shown the ability to play at a SEC level in camp.

Offense is coming along well

Any time a new offense is getting installed there are bound to be some growing pains, but Muschamp seemed pleased with where the Gamecocks were in the offensive scheme.

The team is further along than in normal years and has shown a lot of progress through the start of camp. Muschamp mentioned the offense is taking better care of the ball better than they were in the early parts of camp and said Mike Bobo's offense is tough to defend in practice.