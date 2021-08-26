Sooner rather than later, there will be in-game data points to evaluate for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are out of the training camp portion of camp and preparation for an actual, real life football game begins Tuesday morning's practice.

South Carolina had a simulated game week after Saturday's scrimmage with plenty to glean from one open practice and multiple player and coach availabilities as game day inches closer.

Before South Carolina's players get into a crucial stretch, a look at what we learned this week.