What we learned: Week 4 of training camp
And just like that, the longest offseason in recent memory is coming to a close. The Gamecocks are less than two weeks away from their opener against Tennessee and just finished their last full wee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news