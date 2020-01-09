@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central has continued to track South Carolina's potential staff changes all offseason and inside we have the latest scoop on another potential addition to the Gamecocks football staff.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: What we're hearing - Another staff addition?

Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, get 50 percent off your first year of an annual subscription to Gamecock Central!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)