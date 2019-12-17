One of the nation's top prospects is five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch, a major Gamecock target who remains undecided heading into a 2:30 p.m. announcement on Wednesday.



Find out the latest we have picked up on the final hours of Burch's recruitment, plus an update on JUCO WR Malik Heath and a pair of Gamecock commitments heading into the early signing period.



