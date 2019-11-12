With the South Carolina football team in the midst of a 4-6 season, the online innuendo, rumors and reports about the future of the program have already started.

In this exclusive report, Gamecock Central has the latest on what's actually going on behind the scenes at the University of South Carolina, including what you can expect moving forward from the football program, where the administration currently stands, and more.

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: What we're hearing on the future of the program

Not a subscriber? Use the code Gamecocks at the links below get 50 percent off your first year at Gamecock Central.

*****

New to Gamecock Central? Start here:

https://southcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gamecocks

*****

Already have a free Gamecock Central registered account? Sign up here:

https://southcarolina.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gamecocks

Details: 50% off first year of an annual subscription = $49.95 for the first year. After that, subscription continues at $99.95/year until canceled.

Having trouble signing up? Email Chris (at) GamecockCentral.com or Wes (at) GamecockCentral.com with your issue.