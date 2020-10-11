What went right, what went wrong against Vanderbilt
A win is a win, and the Gamecocks got a much needed one Saturday with a 34-point win over Vanderbilt. On Sunday South Carolina coaches and players will break down the good and the bad from Saturday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news