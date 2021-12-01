There really isn't a way to describe South Carolina's defense last season without the words porous, inconsistent or lacking coming up.

That's what made this year's unit so eye-popping.

The Gamecocks put together a very serviceable year defensively, using good performances on that side of the ball to help get this program to six wins for the first time in three seasons.

With the regular season wrapped, it's time to look at the good and bad from the defense this year.

