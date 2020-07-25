“The one thing I look for is toughness, work ethic and a motor. I think that right there is a foundation. Yes you look for talent, obviously, but when you have toughness, work ethic and a motor and you have talent, then that player gets better. Then he becomes a better player for your program,” Bailey said. “You can have talent but if you don’t have toughness, work ethic and a motor then the guys who do have that will pass up that player with talent.”

South Carolina’s newest assistant has coached in the Southern, A-10, American East and now the SEC but at every stop he’s always looking for the same kind of player.

Will Bailey, the self-described “national recruiter,” has experience recruiting at a few different schools but one thing has stayed the same no matter where he’s coaching.

Bailey is quick to list the areas of the country he’s recruited ranging from St. Louis to Philadelphia to New York and Chicago and will give the Gamecocks ties to those areas as he gets settled into his new role.

He comes to South Carolina as a known developer of guards, coaching A-10 Defensive Player of the Year last season in Javon Bess and turning Ramon Galloway into an all-conference at La Salle.

With his experience with guards, he has a pretty long list of what he’s looking for on both ends of the court.

“With guards, I look for guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. I think those three things are important regardless,” Bailey said.

“Some may not shoot as well, but if you have that work ethic you can become a better shooter. Also, defensively getting after it on the defensive end. I call them play makers and play breakers: guys that make plays for themselves and make plays for others then on the defensive end break up plays.”

Bailey will also be asked to recruit bigs to South Carolina as well and built relationships during his time in Columbia.

The Gamecocks have had a really good string of big men to come through the last few years with Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar, two All-SEC players, and Bailey is hoping to get guys like the into the fold while bring in other forwards with versatile skill sets.

“I like bigs that dominate and protect the paint. I know that’s something here about having that toughness and being imposing in the paint. I know you can’t have big gorillas out there that just dominate the paint; you need skill guys there to compliment them,” Bailey said.

“It’s about finding some bigs that can maybe step out and do some shooting and putting on the floor and creating as well. They compliment each other.”

Bailey was hired in mid-June and recently moved down to Columbia to start with Frank Martin and the rest of the Gamecocks’ staff.

He’s been able to recruit virtually and over the phone, although he’s admitted it being slower since coaches can’t bring players on campus or be on the road recruiting.

Bailey’s hoping once coaches are able to bring players on campus the Gamecocks’ current players will turn into a valuable asset.

“When you start recruiting and get players on campus, your players become the biggest recruiters to your program. They spend time with those guys and ask question and players tell them, ‘Yeah, the coaches got me a lot better on the court early in the morning and late at night.’ They help sell your program and in the process you start to build a culture. I think player development is huge when it comes to building a program.”