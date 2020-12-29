What will Bobo's offense look like under Beamer?
New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that he's not holding a rough overall 2020 season for Gamecock football against offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who has only spent one season in Col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news