“We talked with all the quarterbacks today. All three of those guys are going to have an opportunity to play this weekend,” he said. “Whoever practices the best and the most productive person who can help us win football games will have that opportunity.”

Will Muschamp said Sunday night the Gamecocks don’t have a clear-cut starter heading into Saturday’s game against Ole Miss and they’ll decided on a starter later in the week.

For the first time since training camp, South Carolina’s quarterback competition is open.

Collin Hill tuned in another clunker Saturday night, prompting the change after a 8-for-21 night where he finished with 66 yards.

He’ll compete now with backup Ryan Hilinski, who was the starter last season, and true freshman Luke Doty this week.

Muschamp said there’s no timetable for a decision—he mentioned the decision could get made as late as Saturday morning—but the goal is to try and revitalize an offense that’s sputtered recently.

“We need a spark. That’s the bottom line. That position is so critical. We need a spark. We need to change some things up,” Muschamp said. “We need to look at what we’re carrying into each game. Those are the things and we need to find a spark somewhere. That’s a position that we can change some things up and provide a spark for the team.”

The Gamecocks stiched together their worst offensive performance of the Muschamp era last night in a 48-3 loss to Texas A&M, leading a lot of fans to want a different starting quarterback.

Hill was pulled near the start of the fourth quarter for Hilinski, who went 4-for-6 for 34 yards and led a field goal drive.

The Gamecocks will have Monday off before practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday then walk-throughs Friday and Saturday.

Muschamp said each quarterback will get equal reps with the first team against the Gamecocks’ defense this week.

“We want to get a set number of reps with the first group and the second group,” he said. “As much crossover as we’re doing right now they’ll be going against our defense a lot. That’ll be good for them. We’ll set the reps up and script things out to make sure they’re getting equal reps.”

South Carolina (2-4) travels to Ole Miss (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford.